Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by senior members of his cabinet and a provincial medical officer to speak, as Toronto and Peel Region began a second lockdown due to COVID-19 on Monday.

Toronto and Peel entered a new lockdown on Monday, with most in-person retail closed, places of worship limited to 10 people at a time and patio dining restricted.

Ford said the lockdown, which also orders households not to accept any outside guests, will last at least 28 days.

The looming restrictions on retail prompted people to flood malls and shopping plazas over the weekend.

Ford and local officials in both Toronto and Peel said the new measures were necessary due to the increased strain the spread of infection was putting on area hospitals.

More than 500 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 across Ontario, with nearly half of those in Toronto and Peel.

About 150 people are in intensive care.

The province detected more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

A number of other public health regions moved to more stringent restrictions in the province’s five-tier, colour-coded framework on Monday.

Ford will be joined by Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at Queen’s Park, where they are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

CP24 will broadcast the announcement live.