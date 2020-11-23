Toronto and Peel placed under "lockdown," all non-essential retail will be limited to curbside pickup only
What's allowed and what's not in Ontario's lockdown zone
Toronto and Peel go to lockdown. Where other regions fall in Ontario's colour-coded system for COVID-19 restrictions
Extended holiday for Ontario kids due to pandemic ‘not necessary’: Lecce
New colour-coded system would see most businesses reopen in COVID-19 hot spots but with restrictions
Ontarians should expect 'modified' holiday season this year, infectious diseases expert says
Ontario says no trick or treating this Halloween in COVID-19 hotspots
Tracking Ontario's COVID-19 cases in schools and child-care centres