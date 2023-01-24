Proposed Rogers-Shaw takeover goes before Federal Court of Appeal today
Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Attorney General of Alberta will intervene in the Competition Tribunal's proceedings regarding the $26-billion merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., according to a notice filed July 4 and posted on the tribunal website. The notice of intention states that the "successes and failures" of the deal will have an impact on Alberta consumers and the province's economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:43AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:43AM EST
The fate of Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. goes before the Federal Court of Appeal today as the Competition Bureau seeks to overturn the Competition Tribunal's decision approving the deal.
In its appeal filings the Competition Bureau alleges the Tribunal made four legal errors, centred largely around how the proposed sale of Shaw's Freedom Mobile to Videotron was factored into the decision.
The bureau argues that the Tribunal erred in how it assessed the proposed sale of Freedom Mobile, a deal it says would make Videotron dependent on Rogers for support, and also erred in relying on unenforceable commitments around the deal.
In its response, Rogers says that the bureau has relied on indirect attacks on the Tribunal's assessment of the evidence that it is presenting as core questions of law.
Rogers says the claims of profound legal error and calamitous policy implications are "unhelpful rhetoric," and that the tribunal's decision is "quintessentially fact-based and manifestly serves the public interest."
The hearing at the Federal Court of Appeal in Ottawa is set to run a single day, with a decision date on the appeal not yet set as the extended Jan. 31 closing date of the deal approaches.