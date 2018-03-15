

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 51-year-old psychotherapist has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a child in the midtown area, police said.

According to investigators, a child was sexually assaulted at an address in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police did not say when the alleged incident took place but said that the investigation was “ongoing.”

The age of the child is not known.

Officers said a suspect – identified as Toronto-resident Phillip Kravetsky – was arrested on Tuesday. Kravetsky is employed in Toronto as a psychotherapist with a focus on family counselling and corporate mediation, police said.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

These charges have not been proven in court.

Kravetsky is scheduled to appear in court on April 27.