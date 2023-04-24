The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead after a come-from-behind, overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4.

Here’s a recap of the most dramatic moments from Monday night’s game.

10:35 p.m.

The Leafs complete the comeback and defeat the Lightning in overtime of Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.

SIR ALEXANDER KERFOOT!!! pic.twitter.com/XzD8nVu5Y5 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2023

10:15 p.m.

The Leafs score three unanswered goals in the third period to tie the game at 4-4. They’ll go to overtime against the Lightning for the second straight game.

10:05 p.m.

Morgan Rielly scores to tie the game at 4-4 late in the third period.

SQUARE IS BUZZIN' pic.twitter.com/RXPAJHNNdv — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2023

9:58 p.m.

Auston Matthews scores again, bringing the Leafs within one. They trail the Lightning 4-3 with less than 7 minutes remaining in Game 4.

9:50 p.m.

Auston Matthews scores for the Leafs, cutting the lead to 4-2 midway through the third period.

9:20 p.m.

The Maple Leafs trail the Lightning 4-1 at the end of the second period.

9:13 p.m.

Alex Killorn scores his second goal of the game late in the second period to extend the Lighting lead to 4-1.

The goal was assisted by Brandon Hagel and Mikhail Sergachev.

8:57 p.m.

Steven Stamkos scores off his skate to extend the Lightning’s lead to 3-1 in the second period.

The goal was assisted by Victor Hedman and Nick Perbix.

8:44 p.m.

Leafs score to cut the Lightning’s lead in half early in the second period.

The goal was scored by Noel Acciari, assisted by Justin Holl and Ryan O’Reilly.

8:20 p.m.

The Leafs trail the Lightning 2-0 after the first period.

8:14 p.m.

Lightning score with less than two minutes remaining in the first period to make it 2-0.

The goal was scored by Mikhail Sergachev, assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

7:55 p.m.

Lightning score on the powerplay to take a 1-0 lead in the first period.

The goal was scored by Alex Killorn, assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman.

7:52 p.m.

During a Toronto power play, the Lightning's Brandon Hagel was brought down by the Leafs' Morgan Rielly on a breakaway and awarded a penalty shot, which was saved by Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov.