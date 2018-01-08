

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, Jan. 8, 2018:

Cancellations:

Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario: School buses and student transportation has been cancelled for the day to all KPR, PVNC and Mon Jamot schools in Peterborough, Northumberland and Clarington.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been cancelled

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: School buses in Dufferin County are cancelled today due to road and weather conditions. Schools are open.

Waterloo Region District School Board: Some delays and cancellations have been reported for some township schools.