A second suspect has been arrested in the 2020 shooting in Richmond Hill that left a 35-year-old man dead.

York Regional Police said on Friday that 19-year-old Guilherme Lima of Toronto was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Amir Hossein Homayouni.

On the evening of Nov. 13, 2020, officers were called to a home on Leisure Lane, in the area of Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive, for reports of shots fired.

They located Homayouni, also known as Danni, suffering from gunshot wounds outside his residence.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

On Dec. 17, 2020, police announced that they arrested 18-year-old Jaheim Claudius Johnson and charged him with first-degree murder.

Johnson's hearing got underway in Oct. 2021.

Homayouni's family and friends gathered outside the Newmarket courthouse where the hearing was being held to demand justice.

They described Homayouni as a successful hairstylist who "touched the lives of many" and was his family's "light and joy."

"We know nothing will bring him back, but we don't want one more family to go through this agonizing pain that we've been going through every single day," his sister-in-law Sasha Zoghi said. "We need to make this senseless gun violence stop, but most of all, we need justice for Danni."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

- with files from Scott Lightfoot