Section of Yonge Street closed in Yorkville due to water main break
A section of Yonge Street in closed in Yorkville due to a water main break. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Monday, April 15, 2024 5:45AM EDT
A stretch of Yonge Street is closed in Yorkville this morning following a water main break that has flooded the roadway.
The intersection of Yonge and Cumberland streets is closed and Yonge Street is also shut down from Yorkville Avenue to Bloor Street West due to the ongoing incident.
Crews are on scene to repair the break.