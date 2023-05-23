One person suffered critical injuries and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton this morning.

It happened on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway near Upper Gage Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Paramedics tell CP24 that a man in his 70s was rushed to a trauma centre with life-altering injuries.

A second person was taken to hospital for treatment, police confirm.

The Lincoln Alexander Parkway was closed in both directions at Upper Gage Avenue but the eastbound lanes have since reopened.