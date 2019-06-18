

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Six people are facing charges in connection with a shooting on Yonge Street in the downtown core early Friday morning.

Police say at around 4 a.m., officers were monitoring a large crowd celebrating the Raptors’ NBA championship win in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets when gunshots rang out about a block away.

According to police, a 19-year-old man in the area of Yonge and Gould streets was involved in an altercation with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

Police allege the suspect continued to shoot even after the 19-year-old victim had fallen to the ground.

The suspect fled the area with a group of friends but officers responding to the gunshots stopped the males while they were fleeing the scene.

Investigators say guns and drugs were seized from members of the group during the arrests.

The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

His current condition is not known.

Police say six suspects, who are all residents of Toronto, are facing several charges in connection with the incident.

Abdulrahman Abdullahi, 23, faces eight charges, including attempted murder, discharge with intent, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Kamal Hassan, 26, has also been charged with attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Ilyas Riyaleh, 23, and Nathaniel Campbell, 33, face a number of weapons-related charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jovane Watson, 20, was charged with possession for the purchase of trafficking cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime.

Zachary Cust, 21, faces a series of weapons and drug-related charges.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.