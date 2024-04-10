While a “potent” spring storm is on the horizon for Toronto, heavy rainfall is already forecast to pour down west of the city – and will do so until the weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for significant rainfall in Hamilton, with 25 to 45 millimetres of rain expected. The stormy conditions are expected to start overnight on Wednesday and carry on through Saturday morning.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to dampen the city Thursday evening, with thunderstorms forecast in some areas. On top of the rain, strong gusts of wind – up to 80 km/h – are forecast Friday night. The weather agency notes the rain may be mixed with snow Friday night.

Toronto, however, saw mainly sunny skies in the afternoon and a high of 17 C, about seven degrees warmer than the average daytime high for April 10.

“But clouds once again invade this evening in advance of a potent storm,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Wednesday. “This broad low will bring wet weather from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.”

Toronto will see periods of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon on Thursday, along with a daytime high of 16 C. More rain is expected on Friday as the temperature drops down to a high of 9 C.

Coulter said Toronto will see a “cool and breezy” start to the weekend with a high of 10 C on Saturday, but warmer and brighter weather will follow. A daytime high of 17 C is in the forecast on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.