Stabbing in North York leaves woman seriously injured
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 5:49PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 5:56PM EDT
One person has been taken into custody after a woman in her 30s was stabbed in North York, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.
Officers were in the area for another call when the woman approached and told them that she got stabbed.
Toronto paramedics have rushed the victim to a hospital via emergency run in serious but non-life-threatening condition.