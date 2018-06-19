

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old man in the city’s west end last week.

Police say 51-year-old Joseph Perron was found in a field behind a highrise apartment building on West Lodge Avenue, near Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police previously said Perron had been badly beaten and was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later after suffering from a medical issue at the hospital.

Following his death, police released video surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in the assault.

On Tuesday, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for a suspect. Investigators said he is known to frequent the Parkdale area and is considered to be violent.

On Tuesday afternoon police announced an arrest in the case.

Raymond Moore, 42, of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 20.