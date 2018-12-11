

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 50-year-old man has been charged after a sex trade worker was assaulted and sexually assaulted at her home in North York last month.

According to police, on Nov. 27 at around 11:20 p.m., a male client came to the home of a 48-year-old sex trade worker in the area of Yonge Street and Byng Avenue.

When the woman opened the door, police allege the man forced his way into the home before assaulting and sexually assaulting her.

He later fled the scene.

A warrant was subsequently issued for the arrest of a suspect identified by police as 50-year-old Aleck Themeliopoulos.

Police say the man was located, arrested, and charged on Sunday.

He is facing several charges including assault, aggravated assault, unlawfully in a dwelling, forcible confinement, overcoming resistance to administer a drug, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, and overcoming resistance to render unconscious.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.