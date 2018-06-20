

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 24-year-old male is facing charges after he allegedly followed, harassed and sexually assaulted a woman who was walking with a child in Brampton earlier this month.

The incident occurred on June 1 at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Kings Cross and Knightsbridge roads.

Police said the female victim was approached by the male suspect at a convenience store nearby. The suspect attempted to make conversation with the woman but she left the scene on foot.

Officers said the suspect then followed the woman in a silver sedan to an apartment building.

Surveillance camera footage released Tuesday showed the suspect approach the victim a second time.

In the footage, the woman is seen walking with a child when a man approaches her from behind and appears to grab her. She is then seen saying something to the man as he walks away but he turns back around to approach her.

The woman then throws a drink in the man’s face before a physical altercation takes place as the child stands nearby.

The suspect fled the scene again in the same silver vehicle.

On Tuesday, a suspect identified by police as Anirudha Nayagam of Brampton turned himself in to authorities.

He has been charged with sexual assault, assault and criminal harassment.

He is expected to appear in court in Brampton sometime on Wednesday.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.