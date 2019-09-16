

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say one suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood.

Investigators say a male victim was stabbed in the area of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The victim’s injuries are minor, according to paramedics.

Immediately after the incident, police said they were searching for two males who were last seen heading eastbound on foot on Lawrence Avenue East.

Officers later confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody.