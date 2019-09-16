Suspect in custody after stabbing in Scarborough's Bendale neighbourhood
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 2:18PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 2:32PM EDT
Police say one suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood.
Investigators say a male victim was stabbed in the area of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue on Monday afternoon.
The victim’s injuries are minor, according to paramedics.
Immediately after the incident, police said they were searching for two males who were last seen heading eastbound on foot on Lawrence Avenue East.
Officers later confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody.