

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Toronto police have arrested and charged a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at an apartment in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood on Friday night.

Police were called to an apartment in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue at around 9:20 p.m.

Paramedics said they found a woman suffering from stab wounds and she was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A warrant was later issued for the arrest of a suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Scarborough resident Corey Cunningham.

On Monday, police confirmed that Cunningham was taken into custody.

He has been charged with attempted murder and robbery and is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Police are asking anyone with new information about the case to come forward.