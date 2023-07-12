Hamilton police have arrested five people in connection with an investigation into several vehicle thefts last month, including one person who allegedly pointed a replica firearm at officers.

Police say that detectives identified a central stolen vehicle connected to numerous other thefts across multiple jurisdictions.

On June 14, a vehicle was reported stolen from Paris, Ont. and was later located near Limeridge Mall in Hamilton, according to police.

Police say that when officers attempted to apprehend the driver, “the vehicle proceeded to strike a marked police cruiser” before it fled the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned in another part of Hamilton.

“During the course of this investigation, our detectives were faced with challenging circumstances,” Hamilton police said in a press release.

“In the city’s east end, our detectives located a stolen vehicle and one of the suspects continued to ram police vehicles and pointed a firearm at police. The firearm was later deemed to be a replica firearm not capable of discharging ammunition however appeared authentic.”

The occupants of the vehicle were eventually arrested safely and no one was injured, police say.

Four men and one woman, all of Hamilton, were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Jordan Entwistle, 26, is charged with pointing a firearm, using an imitation firearm in commission of an offence, dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime and 11 counts of failure to comply with probation.

Devan Hill, 22, is charged with vehicle theft, possession of property obtained by crime, failure to stop, dangerous operation, possession of a stolen credit card and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Reed Vanry, 26, and Lorraine Lewis, 23, are each charged with possession of property obtained by crime and occupying a motor vehicle without consent.

Cody Atkinson, 22, was arrested last month in connection with the vehicle theft in Paris, Ont. He is charged with numerous offences including possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with probation.

“Hamilton Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and will continue working diligently to decrease vehicle thefts and related crimes in our community,” the release went on to say.

“The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are expected.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.