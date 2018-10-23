

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A security camera image of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough has been released by Toronto police.

According to investigators, the incident took place in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road at around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.

A man got on a bus in the area and stood beside the teenage girl before allegedly sexually assaulting her, police said.

The girl pushed the man away but he allegedly continued to sexually assault her, according to officers.

Once the girl screamed, the man got off the bus and fled the area.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described by officers as a five-foot-six man between the ages of 30 and 40, who has a heavy build, black short wavy hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket.

Investigators released the surveillance image of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).