Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed three men and a boy downtown on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. near Yonge and Dundas streets, where thousands of people were celebrating the Raptors championship parade and rally.

According to police, a man approached a group of men on the street and an altercation ensued.

The suspect produced a knife, police say, and stabbed three men and a boy before fleeing the area.

The four victims were taken to hospital for treatment and are currently listed in serious condition.

“There were many people on the street at this time. Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the attack, has video or dashboard camera images to contact police,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The suspect has been described as a male in his mid-20s who has a medium build. He was seen wearing a black sweater with a red and yellow design, black pants, and a black head covering.

Surveillance camera images have now been released by investigators in hopes that a member of the public will be able to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.