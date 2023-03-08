Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced an arrest warrant for Deshawn Davis, 35, of Toronto, following the Jan. 2022 abduction.

The OPP thanked the public for their help in identifying Davis, who is one of three suspects wanted in their investigation.

Surveillance images of Davis, as well as the two other suspects, were released by investigators last month in an effort to identify them.

Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home more than a year ago and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in fake police gear and hasn’t been seen since.

Weeks before her abduction, Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., according to police. She suffered a head injury and required roughly 40 stitches to her forehead following the alleged attack.

Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, along with four other individuals, were charged in connection with that assault – including one suspect who was arrested on Tuesday.

Lilo was also charged with abduction following Hajtamiri’s disappearance.

Police said they are still searching for the two other suspects wanted in their investigation and believe they both reside in the Greater Toronto Area.

As well, one, or possibly two, persons of interests who were identified by police last month are still being sought by investigators.

A $100,000 reward for anyone with information about Hajtamiri’s whereabouts is still active.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.