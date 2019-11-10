

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Provincial police have charged three people with drug offences in Kingston, Ont., following an investigation triggered by a woman's overdose death.

Investigators are still looking for a fourth suspect accused of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police began their probe on the night of Oct. 31, when they found the body of 30-year-old Krista-Lin Corcoran in a home in Odessa, Ont.

Provincial police obtained a warrant and searched a Kingston home on Friday, arresting three people.

A 25-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were all charged with possession of drugs and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man.

