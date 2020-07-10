Three people have been injured after a shooting in the city's west end Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Woolner Avenue, just north of St. Clair Avenue West, at around 10:22 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics have taken all three to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

"This is a very large crime scene, and there's a very heavy police presence in the area," Const. Alex Li said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St & Woolner Ave

- police o/s

- have located 3 shooting victims

- 1 adult female suffering from a gun shot wound

- 2 males suffering from a gun shot wounds

- @TorontoMedics attending to assist

- large crime scene

- heavy police presence #GO1281439

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 11, 2020

It is the fourth shooting in the city on Friday.

A man was seriously injured after being shot outside Scarborough Town Centre just after 2 p.m.

A few hours later, shots were fired near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue. There were no injuries reported, but shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Police say a vehicle riddled with bullet holes was also located in the area.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Don Mills Rd & Eglinton Ave E

- police o/s

- witnesses in the area informed several gunshots heard

- confirmed shooting

- evidence of gunfire - numerous bullet holes found on a vehicle

- no reported injuries/victims

- heavy police presence#GO1279010

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 10, 2020

Two suspects are being sought after shots were fired at a home near Parma Court and Victoria Park Avenue early Friday evening.

Police say there were no victims, but bullet holes were found at a residence and a parked vehicle.

Three male suspects were last seen southbound on Parma Court in a dark-coloured SUV.