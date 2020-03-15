

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





One of Canada’s biggest airlines has confirmed that three passengers who recently arrived in Toronto have tested positive for COVID-19.

WestJet said that the public health agency of Canada informed the airline that one guest on board a Mar. 11 flight from London, England’s Gatwick Airport (WS 4) has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Guests who were seated in rows 10-16 of WestJet flight 4, returning to Toronto Pearson Airport from London Gatwick (LGW) are directed to self-isolate and call Peel Public Health immediately at 905-799-7700 (or at 905-584-2216 if in Caledon),” the airline said in a statement issued Sunday.

The safety of our guests and crews is our top priority. We have been advised by @PHAC_GC that a guest who flew on Mar 10 on flight 3326 (YVR-YLW) and another who flew on Mar 11 on flight 4 (LGW-YYZ) have tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more - https://t.co/oZIGlM9uba pic.twitter.com/AwhXD3AmJ9 — WestJet (@WestJet) March 15, 2020

WestJet went on to say that Canada’s public health agency told them that two other passengers who flew on a flight from Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 28 (WS1199) had tested also positive.

“Peel Public Health’s investigation has determined that the two cases may have been able to pass the virus to others during their return. Guests who were seated in rows 18-22 of WestJet flight 1199, returning to Toronto Pearson Airport from the Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on February 28, are directed to self-isolate and call Peel Public Health immediately.”

The news comes amid reports of lack of COVID-19 screening at Pearson Airport, despite an announcement on Friday which said the government was implementing new national measures to screen for the virus.

WestJet says that guests on both affected flights are being advised to “self-monitor” for signs of a cough, fever or respiratory issue.