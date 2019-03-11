

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Toronto teacher has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

The 36-year-old man, who has been employed with the Toronto Catholic District School Board since 2006, met with a female student in March 2017.

At this time, police said, he drove her to his residence where they discussed “school issues.”

During this meeting, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Toronto police have identified the suspect as Brian Ross.

According to investigators, he worked at Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School between Sept. 1, 2006 and Aug. 31, 2016 and then worked at Senator O’Connor College School between Sept. 1, 2016 and Feb. 18, 2019.

Officers also said Ross was involved in coaching athletics at the schools.

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Ross is scheduled to appear in court on May 3 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).