A Toronto woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Burlington last week that left a cyclist dead.

The collision occurred on North Shore Boulevard near the Queen Elizabeth Way overpass on the afternoon of May 18.

Halton Regional Police said an 81-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle believed to be a silver, Volkswagen Jetta.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested a 41-year-old woman following an investigation.

She is facing charges of failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and careless driving causing death.