

The Canadian Press





Toys “R” Us Canada's president resigned from the top post after more than two decades with the company.

A spokesperson says Melanie Teed-Murch tendered her resignation to accept a new opportunity, which has not been disclosed.

The company, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, did not say when the resignation takes effect or whether it has appointed an interim president.

Teed-Murch started her career with the toy seller as a store manager in Kitchener, Ont., in 1996 before working her way up to the top post in Sept. 2016.

She oversaw the company during a tumultuous time as its American and U.K. counterparts liquidated stores, and the Canadian business sought creditor protection.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. eventually purchased the Canadian operation for $300 million and Teed-Murch embarked on a media offensive to reassure customers that the retailer remained open for business.