Toys "R" Us Canada president resigns after 2 decades with retailer
Melanie Teed-Murch, President of Toys "R" Us Canada is photographed during an interview at the company's head office in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 5:49PM EDT
Toys “R” Us Canada's president resigned from the top post after more than two decades with the company.
A spokesperson says Melanie Teed-Murch tendered her resignation to accept a new opportunity, which has not been disclosed.
The company, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, did not say when the resignation takes effect or whether it has appointed an interim president.
Teed-Murch started her career with the toy seller as a store manager in Kitchener, Ont., in 1996 before working her way up to the top post in Sept. 2016.
She oversaw the company during a tumultuous time as its American and U.K. counterparts liquidated stores, and the Canadian business sought creditor protection.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. eventually purchased the Canadian operation for $300 million and Teed-Murch embarked on a media offensive to reassure customers that the retailer remained open for business.