TPS member suspended after probe opened into information leak
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 2:36PM EDT
A member of the Toronto Police Service has been suspended with pay in connection with information that was “unofficially shared” last week concerning a potential threat, police spokesperson Meaghan Gray says.
Police also say they have opened a separate professional standards investigation into the unauthorized release of a draft, unapproved operational plan to the media.
More to come...