

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have now charged two people and are seeking a person of interest in connection with a shooting that injured four people and caused chaos at yesterday’s Raptors celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square.

Gunfire rang out at the southeast corner of the square at around 3:45 p.m. Monday, just as the Raptors were onstage with dignitaries that included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford and Mayor John Tory.

The shots sent people scrambling, causing a stampede in the area. Four people sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police said the same day that they quickly arrested three people and seized two firearms. However Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said Tuesday that investigators are looking to speak with one more person.

“We are still looking for a person of interest,” Saunders told reporters Tuesday morning.

That person is described as a white male between five-foot-nine and six feet, with short, light brown hair and a heavy build. He was wearing a white button-down t-shirt and was last seen running westbound on Queen Street, Saunders said.

“There were definitely people there that saw and would probably have no idea in connecting the dots that’s the person that we’re looking for,” he added.

In bail court at Old City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, charges were read out for three men arrested on Monday.

Shaquille Anthony Miller, 25, is facing eight charges including assaulting a peace officer and firearms possession. His arrest was captured on cell phone footage provided anonymously to CP24.

In it, several officers chase and then tackle Miller to the ground, restraining him before he is handcuffed near the Queen Street entrance to the Eaton Centre.

Thanio Toussaint, 20, is also facing eight offences including weapons and drug charges.

Investigators allege they seized handguns from both Miller and Toussaint when they were arrested.

A third man who appeared in court Tuesday was charged with drug and weapons offences related to an outstanding warrant not connected to Monday’s shooting.

Miller will appear next in court on July 10, while Toussaint will next appear in court on Friday.

Saunders also said that it appears the firearm used in the shooting is not among those that were seized Monday.

“What we have seized right now is not consistent with the evidence that we have of the firearm that was discharged,” Saunders said.

“When we look at the casings that identify that a gunshot has occurred, they’re not matching right now, on first blush, the guns we have seized. So we know potentially that there is a firearm that is out there that was involved in this shooting and we’re looking for witnesses to help locate that particular person.”