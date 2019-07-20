

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men are recovering in hospital after they were struck by vehicles within a kilometre of each other early Saturday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to Avenue Road and Webster Avenue, south of Davenport Road, at 1:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say the driver involved in the collision remained in the scene.

Fifteen minutes later, emergency crews were called to Yonge and Bloor streets for a report of a cyclist struck.

Paramedics say a man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Bloor Street was closed between Yonge and Balmuto streets for a period of time.

The driver involved in that collision also remained at the scene.