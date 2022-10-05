Two people have been taken to hospital after an apparent car racing resulted in a collision on the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto police said it happened on the westbound lanes of the expressway near Grand Avenue at around 9:12 p.m.

A driver reportedly lost control, left the roadway and went over a barrier, police said.

Toronto Fire added that the vehicle then struck a tree before crashing into a building.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two occupants of the vehicle and one of them was trapped inside. The individual was subsequently extricated.

Both were taken to a trauma centre. There is no word on their condition.

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have closed due to the collision, and traffic is being forced to exit at Lake Shore Boulevard or South Kingsway.