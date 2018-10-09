

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A home undergoing renovations in Etobicoke was “severely damage” after a fire broke out at the residence early Tuesday morning.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Platoon Chief John D'Aloisio said workers in the area of Edenbridge Drive, located near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue, first noticed smoke and flames emanating from the roof of a house and called police.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered flames coming through the roof of the home.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from an exterior position and the fire is currently under control, D'Aloisio said.

“It looks like the fire has come through the entire house. The house is severely damaged,” he noted.

At the height of the fire, as many as 14 trucks were on scene.

“Fire investigators are on their way,” D'Aloisio added. “Right now we have no idea of cause.”

D'Aloisio said there have been some reports suggesting that the fire started in the basement of the home but he could not confirm that information.

No injuries were reported.

“At the time of the fire, the house was vacant,” D'Aloisio said.