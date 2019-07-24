

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released new images of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of three young girls in the Kitchener-Waterloo area over the past six years.

Police say the first incident occurred on Oct. 20, 2013 between the hours of 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Investigators allege that a four-year-old girl was inside an apartment building on Barrie Street in Waterloo when she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

The second alleged sexual assault occurred on Oct. 27, 2017 at around 7 p.m. at an apartment building on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener.

Police say the victim in that case was a six-year-old girl.

The most recent alleged incident occurred last month on July 6 at an apartment building on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener.

Investigators allege that a four-year-old girl was playing in the area when she was approached by a male in the common area of the building and sexually assaulted.

Police have now released video surveillance footage from July 6 which shows the suspect running on Karn Street in Kitchener shortly after 8 p.m. The man, police say, then flees the area in a grey 2016 to 2018 four-door Honda Civic LX.

The video footage released by police also shows the suspect vehicle in a parking lot on Brybeck Crescent about one hour before the most recent alleged assault.

Police say the same suspect has been linked to all three incidents through DNA analysis.

According to investigators, all of the victims were sexually assaulted in stairwells and police believe there could be other victims who have not yet come forward.

“Parents and caregivers are reminded to be diligent while supervising their children and to immediately call police concerning any suspicious people they see interacting with their children,” Waterloo Regional Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.