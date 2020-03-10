

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Dozens of workers at Royal Bank of Canada’s Mississauga Meadowvale campus are now in self-isolation at home after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

RBC spokesperson Gillian McArdle told BNN Bloomberg that an employee at the Meadowvale complex at 6880 Financial Drive in Mississauga has been at home in self-isolation since late last week with a suspected case of the novel coronavirus.

The Public Health Ontario lab in Toronto since confirmed her diagnosis and McArdle said the whole floor she worked on was sent home.

“As a precautionary measure, we immediately advised employees who work on the same floor to self-quarantine until further notice, and we immediately undertook a disinfecting of the impacted floor and in all common areas, including elevators, cafeteria and washrooms,” she said.

The COVID-19 patient remains at home in self-isolation and is in good condition.

There are four cases of the illness in Peel region, and only two are in individuals of traditional working age.

One was in a man in his 50s who recently returned from Germany, while another was in a woman in her 30s believed to be in close contact with a previous confirmed case.

Apart from the self-isolation order, public health officials in Peel are likely tracing all of the RBC employee's travel and personal contact over the past several days, and testing and isolating anyone who may present a risk of infection.

There are 35 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 77 throughout Canada as of Tuesday morning, and the first four confirmed patients in Ontario have made full recoveries.

McArdle said the company is in regular contact with those in self-isolation.

“We continue to work with Public Health in determining advice and next steps for our employees on the impacted floor. We are in regular contact with our employees who work on this floor and are committed to addressing their questions and concerns.”

Concerns about people infected with coronavirus have prompted temporary shutdowns of various buildings for investigation and disinfection, including a Scarborough condo tower, a North York technical college campus, a midtown Toronto English as Second Language school and mostly recently, a Rosedale-area elementary school.