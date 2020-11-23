A Windsor elementary school closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 now has 37 confirmed infections among staff and students, the school board said Monday.

Staff and students at Frank W. Begley Elementary School, a public elementary school in Windsor, were sent home last week following an outbreak of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Updated numbers released today now indicate that there are 29 cases among students and eight cases of COVID-19 among staff.

The school, which has approximately 430 students and staff members, is closed until further notice.

It is one of three schools in the province that are currently closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

A local hospital has set up testing clinics for those impacted by the outbreak and so far, about 283 students, 47 staff members, and 141 family members have been tested as a result of the initiative.

In Ontario, there have been a total of 3,870 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and 676 in licensed child-care facilities. Of those, 2,737 cases are now considered to be "resolved.”

-With files from CTV News Windsor