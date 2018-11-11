

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after her vehicle flipped over in an Oakville parking lot Sunday night.

It happened near Winston Park Drive and Upper Middle Road East.

Images from the scene showed the severely damaged vehicle lying on its roof, with items from the car strewn about.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of impaired driving, Halton Regional Police said.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.