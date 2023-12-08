Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Friday, December 8, 2023 10:37PM EST
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York Friday evening.
It happened at the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Pleasant View Drive, south of Finch Avenue.
Toronto paramedics say they transported a woman in her 20s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.