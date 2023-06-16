A 79-year-old man from York Region has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of multiple children starting in the early 1980’s.

York Regional Police (YRP) said the probe began on May 1 after two victims came forward to report that they had been sexually assaulted by the same man when they were both young children decades prior.

Police said further investigation led them to locate a third victim, whom they said was sexually assaulted in 2019.

All of the victims are female and ranged in age from 8 to 11 when the incidents happened, police said.

Investigators said the accused, 79-year-old Harvey Kenneth Jackson, of Pefferlaw, lived or worked in the Town of Georgina, the Township of McMurrich Monteith, and the cities of Cambridge and Oshawa, and in Michigan.

He is facing two counts of sexual interference, three counts of gross indecency, and five counts of sexual assault.

York Regional Police have released several photos of the accused, including images from the 1980s to more recent ones.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.