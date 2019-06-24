

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Investigators in York Region are appealing for information after a teenage girl reported being sexually assaulted on a trail in Aurora Monday.

Officers were called to the area of John West Way near Wellington Road shortly after noon after a teenage girl emerged from the woods and sought help.

“The information we’ve received in this early stage is that the female was walking in the wooded area behind us and she was approached by an unknown male suspect. She was assaulted and sexually assaulted,” Const. Laura Nicolle told reporters Monday.

Nicolle said there’s some indication that the suspect may have been armed with a gun.

The teen was taken to hospital following the incident, police said, but there was no word on the extent of her injuries.

Nicolle said police are now looking for a suspect believed to be in his 20s with a light brown skin tone, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a red baseball hat.

She said police are also looking for a possible witness – a jogger who was wearing headphones and black clothing.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, especially anyone who may have video from the area, to contact investigators.

“Any of that information may be of huge help to our investigators,” Nicolle said.

There was a large police presence in the area Monday afternoon as officers responded to the call and searched the area.