

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's Bianca Andreescu has bigger goals in mind after winning her first Grand Slam title on Saturday at the U.S. Open.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she hopes to win “as many Grand Slams as possible” and become the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

Andreescu spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since beating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final in New York. The half-hour press conference was held at the Aviva Centre, where Andreescu beat Williams in the Rogers Cup final exactly one month ago when the latter player retired with a back injury after just four games.

Andreescu says one of her immediate goals is to qualify for the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen, China next month. She is currently fourth in the standings for that event, with the top eight qualifying.

The world No. 5 is expected to make her return to action later this month at the Beijing Open.

When asked about a possible parade or celebration in Toronto or Mississauga, Andreescu was open to the idea, but said nothing has been finalized.

Andreescu also said she has heard from Drake after saying she got no messages from the Canadian rapper and Toronto Raptors global ambassador on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Andreescu read a message from Drake at the end of her press conference and said the Canadian rapper said “I've been liking every post with you in it. LOL. I thought you'd see.”

Andreescu then laughed and said she didn't, saying she barely has had time to go on social media. She called having a conversation with Drake “unreal.”

A banner with Andreescu's picture and the words “Canada's U.S. Open champion” was placed above the Tennis Canada sign at the Aviva Centre.

The hashtag #SheTheNorth, which started to trend during the U.S. Open, was on the backdrop during the press conference.