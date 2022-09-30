

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Canadian anthem will be performed in Blackfoot, English and French before the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox tonight at Rogers Centre.

The team is planning several pre-game and in-game acknowledgments and recognitions to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Tsuaki Marule, a professor at Red Crow Community College from the Blood Tribe in Southern Alberta, will perform the anthem.

Dolores (McLeod) Naponse from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, near Sudbury Ont., will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The residential school survivor will be joined by her grandsons, Jeffrey and Keewehtn, who play in Jays Care Indigenous Rookie League programs.

The Survivors' Flag will be featured prominently throughout the stadium to honour survivors and all lives impacted by the residential school system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.