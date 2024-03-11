

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Premier League's Cavalry FC and Vancouver FC will kick off the Canadian Championship on April 23 in Calgary.

Canada Soccer announced Monday that all preliminary games from April 23 to May 2 have been set.

Major League Soccer's Toronto FC will also take on League1 Ontario's Simcoe Country Rovers FC at Toronto's BMO Field on April 24.

The preliminary stage will wrap with the CPL's HFX Wanderers hosting Ligue1 Quebec's CS St-Laurent on May 2.

The six preliminary stage winners will advance to the quarterfinals, joined by reigning champion Vancouver Whitecaps and runner-up CF Montreal, both of whom received byes.

Quarterfinal matches will be played as two-match home-and-away series throughout May.