Michael Bradley accepts pay cut, re-signs with Toronto FC: source
Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, center, stands on the pitch with teammates during a training session Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Tukwila, Wash. Toronto FC will face the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in the MLS Cup soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:26PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:27PM EST
TORONTO -- Captain Michael Bradley has re-signed with Toronto FC.
A source, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced, confirmed that the 32-year-old midfielder has agreed on a new contract.
The MLS club has scheduled a “major announcement” for Thursday.
The new deal involved targeted allocation money, meaning Bradley will give up his designated player status and take a paycut from the US$6.5 million he earned this season. That opens the way to the club fulfilling its off-season goal to add to its offence.
Bradley's $39-million, six-year contract expires at the end of the year.
The TFC skipper elected not to talk about his contract status this year, saying he did not want it to become a distraction. But he made no secret of his love for Toronto and said money was not an issue.