

The Canadian Press





Washington Capitals left-wing Alex Ovechkin, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Ovechkin scored in all four of his outings, leading the NHL with seven goals and adding one assist as the Capitals went 3-1-0 and took hold of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

He also led the league in power-play goals with four and shared the lead in power-play points with five.

Matthews was second in the NHL with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) as the Leafs went 2-2-0 on the week and remain in third place in the Atlantic Division.

Half of his production came from a five-point effort in a 7-3 win over Washington, with two goals and three assists. Matthews, who leads the league with 58 goals, also became the first player on any team with at least 16 multi-goal efforts in a campaign since 1992-93.

McDavid paced the league with 10 assists and 11 points, becoming the first NHL player to reach the 90-assist milestone in a season since Joe Thornton in 2006-07. He is on pace to become the fourth player in league history to reach the 100-assist mark.