Rory McIlroy to play at RBC Canadian Open this summer
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 8:08AM EDT
HAMILTON -- Rory McIlroy is coming to Canada.
The No. 4 men's golfer in the world will be coming to the RBC Canadian Open this summer.
McIlroy is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour but has never played in Canada.
The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland won the Players Championship on Sunday for his 15th title on the PGA Tour.
He's won four major championships: the U.S. Open (2011), the British Open (2014) and the PGA Championship (2012, 2014).