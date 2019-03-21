

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Rory McIlroy is coming to Canada.

The No. 4 men's golfer in the world will be coming to the RBC Canadian Open this summer.

McIlroy is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour but has never played in Canada.

The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland won the Players Championship on Sunday for his 15th title on the PGA Tour.

He's won four major championships: the U.S. Open (2011), the British Open (2014) and the PGA Championship (2012, 2014).