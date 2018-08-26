Toronto Argonauts sign receiver/defensive back Duron Carter
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 10:38PM EDT
TORONTO - Duron Carter's arrival in Toronto is now official.
The long rumoured free agent signing was made official by the Argonauts on Sunday afternoon.
The 27-year-old international wide receiver is playing in his fifth CFL season. Carter was released Aug. 11 by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and recently visited the Argos.
Carter has 266 receptions, 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns in 65 career games as a receiver and was named a league all-star in 2014 and 2017.
Carter was used primarily as a defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders this season due to injuries to their secondary, recording 13 tackles and one interception, which he returned 28 yards for a touchdown.
In 2017, Carter caught 73 passes for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns and had nine tackles and one interception returned 43 yards for a touchdown.
The Argos also announced that international defensive back Cassius Vaughn will likely miss the rest of the season with a suspected torn Achilles tendon.
