Toronto Argos sign hometown quarterback Brandon Bridge
Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge signed with his hometown Toronto Argonauts on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Brandon Bridge, then with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, scrambles against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during second half CFL West Division semifinal action in Regina on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 4:36PM EST
TORONTO -- Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge signed with his hometown Toronto Argonauts on Sunday afternoon.
Bridge joins the Argos after playing eight games for Saskatchewan last season, throwing for 804 yards and a touchdown.
The six-foot-five, 235-pound QB was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 CFL Draft by Montreal getting in two games as a rookie for the Alouettes.
Bridge signed with the Roughriders in 2016 and a year later became the first Canadian QB to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game in over 30 years when he led Saskatchewan to a road win in Hamilton.
In 25 career CFL games, Bridge has thrown for 2,485 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 321 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
