Toronto Blue Jays claim outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers from Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson watches his two-run single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Twins won 6-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 3:23PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays claimed outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
Dyson hit .221 with 10 RBIs over 77 games for Kansas City this season. The 37-year-old made his big-league debut with the Royals in 2010.
The Blue Jays were scheduled to play the Tigers on Friday night in Detroit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.