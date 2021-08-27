

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays claimed outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Dyson hit .221 with 10 RBIs over 77 games for Kansas City this season. The 37-year-old made his big-league debut with the Royals in 2010.

The Blue Jays were scheduled to play the Tigers on Friday night in Detroit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.