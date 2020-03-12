MLB delays 2020 opening day by 'at least two weeks'
In this March 12, 2015, file photo, baseballs sit shown on the field before an exhibition spring training baseball game between in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP / John Bazemore)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 2:26PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 3:47PM EDT
Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced the opening of its regular season has been delayed by “at least two weeks” as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The start of the 2020 MLB season was slated to begin on March 26.
As well, as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, spring training games have been cancelled as the league “continues to evaluate” the “national emergency.”
“MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season,” a statement issued by the league said. “Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to clubs in the coming days.”
The 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualified games, which were scheduled to take place in Tucson, Ariz., have also been postponed “indefinitely.”
The Toronto Blue Jays were scheduled to open their regular season at home against the Boston Red Sox on that day. The game was supposed to be held at the Rogers Centre at 3:37 p.m.
A “variety of contingency plans” regarding the 2020 regular season are currently being prepared by the league.
“MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.”
The announcement from MLB comes after the NBA, NHL and MLS suspended its regular seasons.
