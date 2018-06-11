MLB extends administrative leave of Jays closer Osuna for fifth time
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna watches the final out in the 11th inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Cleveland. The Blue Jays won 13-11. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 5:51PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball has extended the administrative leave of Toronto closer Roberto Osuna by seven days through June 18, the fifth time the initial seven-day period has been lengthened.
Osuna was put on administrative leave by MLB on May 8. The latest extension was announced Monday, and its end will coincide with his court date in Toronto.
The pitcher was charged with one count of assault, according to Toronto Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu.
Osuna, who is from Mexico, remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary but is ineligible to play. Administrative leave is not considered discipline.
The 23-year-old Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. The righty was an all-star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.
