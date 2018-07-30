

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Pitcher Roberto Osuna has been traded to the Houston Astros from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The trade was announced on Monday evening, six days before the 23-year-old is eligible to return to the mound.

The trade will see pitcher Ken Giles and minor league pitchers David Paulino and Hector Perez head to the Blue Jays from the Astros.

Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. He was arrested on May 8 in connection with an alleged domestic incident that took place earlier in the month.

In a statement to CP24 on Monday, criminal defence lawyer Domenic Basile said the Blue Jays made the decision to trade his client.

“As I have said on prior occasions, Roberto loved playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and he loves the city of Toronto,” Basile said. “In my view, he is a young superstar who will succeed wherever he pitches.”

“I remind everyone that he is presumed innocent and that our focus is to continue to deal with his court matter.”

During private meetings with the Crown, Basile has reiterated that Osuna intends to plead not guilty to the assault charge he is facing.

MLB previously said the closer is allowed to return while the charge remains pending.

The case is expected to return to court on Aug. 1.

Osuna has appeared in 15 games with the Blue Jays this season. He has nine saves and a 2.03 earned run-average through 15 appearances with the Blue Jays prior to his suspension. In three-plus seasons with Toronto, he has 104 saves in 221 appearances.

Osuna has been eligible to play for the Blue Jays’ minor league teams since July 14.

The Houston Astros are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.